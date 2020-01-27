Kobe Bryant Dead: OJ Simpson Reflects on Lakers Star’s Death in Emotional Video

The death of Kobe Bryant had impacted the entire world. Not only are current NBA stars upset about the passing of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, but NFL icons are also upset. Take O.J. Simpson, who went to Twitter to express his sadness about Bryant, writing that tomorrow is not guaranteed for anyone.

“It’s a sad day,” Simpson said in the emotional video. “Just heard the news about Kobe Bryant. Life doesn’t promise us tomorrow. (Life) doesn’t promise us anything. I guess you got to live for the day. Great guy, terrific family. God bless. Take care.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryant was one of nine victims who died in the helicopter crash. One of the other victims was his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and it was reported that the helicopter was heading to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy for one of Gianna’s basketball games. Bryant acted as her coach for the AAU team for the past two years.

God Bless Kobe and his family. pic.twitter.com/wnd8aTaoXX — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 26, 2020

Simpson is not the only NFL legend to pay tribute to Bryant. Peyton Manning, who worked with Bryant on some projects, sent condolences to the Bryant family.

“I am incredibly saddened by the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing,” Manning said in the statement. “I always appreciated Kobe’s talent, work-ethic and competitiveness. Most of all, I appreciated his friendship. He was a friend and we worked together recently on several projects. I was honored to be asked by Kobe to be part of his Detail show and really enjoyed our interactions over the years. We retired at the same time and had to make that transition together. I am so shocked and saddened. My prayers are with the Bryant family and the families of everyone involved. I will miss Kobe very much just like so many will. It’s just an incredibly sad day.”

Bryant played in the NBA from 1996-2016 and he helped the Lakers get back being a championship-caliber team. He led the Lakers to five NBA titles and he won the MVP award in 2008. Bryant also was named to the All-NBA First Team 11 times which ties him with Karl Malone for the second-best total in NBA history.

Though a controversial figure off the football field, on the gridiron Simpson is considered by many as one of the best running backs to ever play the game. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times and he won the MVP Award in 1973. Simpson finished his career with 11,236 yards and 61 touchdowns. He was recently named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.