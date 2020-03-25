Kobe Bryant: New Update on Daughters’ Ongoing Trust Fund Issues

Kobe Bryant’s daughters have new guardians to represent their interest in their father’s trust fund according to TMZ. According to the legal documents, the guardian ad litem for Natalia and Bianka Bryant is Erika Williams and the guardian ad litem for the youngest daughter, Capri, is James Summers. Kobe Bryant‘s wife, Vanessa, and his agent, Rob Pelinka are the co-trustees of the trust and they will pay any expenses for Williams and Summers’ roles as guardians, using money from the trust.

TMZ recently reported Vanessa wanted to appoint a guardian ad litem for all three children which is a lawyer working in the best interests of a child. Vanessa was looking to get this done quickly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fear courts would be shut down.

Bryant created a trust back in 2003 for Vanessa and the kids which was amended several times. The last time it was amended was in 2017. With Capri being born nine months ago, she was not included in the trust but Vanessa is looking to change that as well.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The city of Los Angeles held a memorial service for the two at the Staples Center in February and Vanessa gave an emotional speech.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” Vanessa said in regards to the tragic loss of both Kobe and Gianna, who passed away on Jan. 26. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

Currently, Vanessa and the three daughters have been at home and staying safe. It was reported that Vanessa “is so grateful to have her kids and family around” during the pandemic that has hit the world.

Bryant was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016 and considered to be one of the best players in NBA history. He led the Lakers to five NBA championships and was named NBA MVP in 2008.