Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Pastor Posts Photo of Parents Joe and Pam Bryant With Quote That Sparks Reactions

Pastor and gospel singer John P. Kee is sending a strong message of forgiveness in the wake of […]

Pastor and gospel singer John P. Kee is sending a strong message of forgiveness in the wake of Kobe Bryant‘s celebration of life Monday, which paid tribute to the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among the nine victims of a fatal Los Angeles helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Bryant’s relationship with his parents Joe and Pam Bryant was notably turbulent throughout his career, but as the athlete’s family appeared at the Staples Center ceremony, Kee asked his followers for their thoughts on forgiveness and the fleeting nature of life.

Most of the people thinking about the Bryant family dynamic agreed that the time had come for forgiveness on all fronts.

Before his tragic death, Kobe appeared to be making amends at least with his father, Wayne Slappy, one of Bryant’s ex-coaches, told The Daily Mail last month.

“I just remember being with him up at his camp in Santa Barbara and seeing him hug his dad. You know how they loved each other from how they looked at each other, how they smiled,” Slappy said of the two men.

“Everybody’s family has issues, disagreements here and there. The healing comes, but this healing is going to be hard because he’s not here,” he said, adding tearfully that Kobe “was starting to look so much more like [his dad] as he was getting older.”

