Brian Austin Green Under Fire for ‘Insensitive’ Kobe Bryant Tribute That Included Crash Site Photo

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green came under fire for a tribute post to Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. The actor first photo of Bryant and his daughter smiling as a tribute. Green’s now-deleted second tribute included a photo of the helicopter wreckage, which his followers quickly slammed as insensitive.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those lost yesterday. Rest In Piece [sic],” Green wrote along with the photo of the wreckage, reports The Blast.

Green later deleted the post after receiving hundreds of comments criticizing him for sharing the photo.

“I’m sure not intentional but this post is really insensitive,” one person wrote, noting how “peace” was misspelled.

“Who wants to see these pictures of their loved ones?” another wrote.

“Beyond insensitive… why post this?!” added another.

Some hoped the explanation for the post was Green being hacked.

Green did not apologize for the post, instead choosing to delete it. In the photo of Bryant and Gianna together, he spelled “peace” correctly in the caption.

“Was and still is an inspiration. Thank you :)) Rest In Peace,” Green wrote.

Green was not the only person to come under fire for their responses to Bryant’s death. On Sunday, just hours after it was confirmed Bryant died, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood brought up sexual assault allegations Bryant faced. Wood was meant with instant backlash and tried to explain herself on Monday.

“Beloveds, this was not a condemnation or a celebration,” she wrote. “It was a reminder that everyone will have different feelings and there is room for us all to grieve together instead of fighting. Everyone has lost. Everyone will be triggered, so please show kindness and respect to all.”

Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash just before 10 a.m. PT in Calabasas, California. The cause is still under investigation, but foggy weather may have been a factor.

There were nine people in the helicopter and no survivors. The seven other victims were Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa; girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

