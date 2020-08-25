Knicks Alum Gerald Wilkins Arrested on Battery Charges

✖

Former NBA player Gerald Wilkins was arrested last week on two counts of battery, according to TMZ. Wilkins was taken into custody in Cobb County, Georgia on Aug. 18. The police records stated that the 56-year old is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple battery and one count of criminal trespass.

The report says Wilkins was involved in a dispute with a rideshare female driver. As Wilkins was attempting to get in the car, the woman told him to order the ride through the app first. The argument escalated, which led to Wilkins allegedly punching the woman in the should before two make witnesses intervened. Wilkins allegedly punch one of the male witnesses in the face. The former New York Knicks star said he called 911 and claimed to be the real victim.

This is not the first time Wilkins has been in trouble with the law. In June, Wilkins was reportedly arrested twice in the last two weeks in Georgia and was sent to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He reportedly locked himself inside his girlfriend's room for more than two hours on June 6. He then disabled the alarm and poured "accelerants and other liquids through cracks on the door repeatedly." Police broke through the door and sent him to a local hospital.

Wilkins was arrested on May 31 after allegedly forcing his way into a woman's home and pushing her because she wouldn't let him use her phone. He was arrested again a couple of days later. Wilkins was arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a screwdriver. He walked into the victim's store and "started yelling and acting aggressive for no reason." He then allegedly hit another man with an object before leaving the store.

Wilkins was drafted by the Knicks in 1985 and was a member of the team until 1992. He then joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for a couple of years before joining the Vancouver Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic. In his career, Wilkins averaged 13 points, 2.9 rebounds and three assists per game.

Wilkins is also known for being the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks alum and Basketball Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins. During his career, Dominique was a Nine-time NBA All-Star, a seven-time member of the All-NBA Team and a two-time winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.