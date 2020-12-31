Kirk Herbstreit Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Call Sugar Bowl From Home

✖

Kirk Herbstreit is the latest media personality to contract the coronavirus. On Tuesday, the ESPN college football analyst announced on Twitter he has tested positive for COVID-19. Herbstreit, who is scheduled to call the Sugar Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State on Friday, said he will work from home.

Earlier this week, I tested positive for Covid," Herbstreit wrote. "Thankfully, I feel good & my family is okay, but going through protocols that will keep me home. I will be working from home, Jan. 1 on [College GameDay] & later that day, on the call for the [Sugar Bowl] with Chris (Fowler), Maria (Taylor) & Tom (Rinaldi). Can't wait for the rematch between [Clemson] and [Ohio State]." Herbstreit has ties to both schools as he played quarterback for Ohio State from 1989-92. His father, Jim, also played for the Buckeyes, but Kirk's sons, Tye and Jake, play for Clemson.

Herbstreit is ESPN's top college football analyst. He has been on College GameDay since 1996 and has helped the show win eight Sports Emmys. He has also been nominated for three Sports Emmy Awards for Best Studio Analyst (2010, 2011, 2019). In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Herbstreit talked about the future of the College Football Playoff.

"If there's ever been a year where it needs to be eight teams or it needs to be 12 teams, this would be a great year for that," Herbstreit said. "Marshall is going to have a very hard time coming out of Conference USA being recognized as a team that should be considered for the playoffs. ...I think it's awesome that Coastal Carolina is having the year that they're having. It's fun to watch, I'm a big fan of these teams and I'm a big fan of them getting the attention that they deserve. But at the end of the day, it's not about the most deserving teams, it's about the four best teams."

During his time at Ohio State, Herbstreit was the team captain his senior year. He threw for 1,904 yards that season and led the team to an appearance in the Florida Citrus Bowl. Jim played at Ohio State from 1958-60 and went on to be an assistant coach. He was a member of the Ohio State coaching staff that led the team to a national title in 1961.