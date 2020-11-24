Kevin Nash Starring in 'COVID-19: Invasion' Movie

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has been keeping busy as an actor when outside of the wrestling ring. He had roles in John Wick and Magic Mike XXL, but now he will try to defeat a pandemic. Nash has landed a starring role in the upcoming thriller, COVID-19 Invasion.

There is only limited information available about COVID-19 Invasion other than a photo of Nash holding a gun and a brief tagline. The description consists of only two sentences, but they paint a very clear picture. "Chinese bats invade America. It’s up to Navy Seal Team Six to stop them," the synopsis reads.

O Hall of Famer Kevin Nash vai estrelar um filme chamado Covid 19 Invasion. Confira a sinopse:

"Os morcegos chineses invadem a América. Cabe ao Navy Seal Team Six detê-los." pic.twitter.com/mXz5MFQj5a — Powerbomb Brasil (@powerbomb_br) November 14, 2020

The photo of Nash holding the gun surfaced on Twitter, and wrestling fans immediately responded. Some had several jokes about the project while others expressed concern about it being "tone-deaf." Although one Twitter user fully embraced the premise, writing: "A COVID 19 invasion that only Kevin Nash can stop."

The project is currently in post-production, per IMDB. There is no set release date just yet. Micah Lyons (The Dalton Gang) wrote, directed and produced COVID-19 Invasion. Nash stars in the lead role as Rex while Brooke Lyons, David D. Ford, Swayde McCoy and Stephanie Kae Smith all have supporting roles. According to IMDB, the film had an estimated budget of $3,000,000.

Nash first drew attention as an actor when he appeared as Super-Shredder in 1991's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. He has since gone one to appear in several films and shows, but there is one that stands out for him. "I did a show called Detroiters on Comedy Central and I got to play Tim Robinson’s dad — Big Hank. They kind of just let me be me and I got to ad-lib a lot," Nash told the Daily Cardinal.

Several fans also remember Nash's role in The Longest Yard. He joined several others in the Adam Sandler-led remake, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and played a prison guard. However, Nash told the Cardinal that this role actually helped expand his career.

"Adam Sandler was so kind to me. The original Guard Engleheart had one line … and the rest of that was, you know, I kind of found a character … and was able to get some good screen time," Nash explained. "I thank Adam and Pete [Segal] the director. I thank them every day because that was probably the one thing that got me un-type casted. They said, ‘This guy can actually do comedy,’ … for years, every time I read a script, I had an axe in my hand. This was the first time that I had pom-poms."