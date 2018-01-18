Kevin Nash Dropped From WWE RAW 25

WWE has a boatload of former stars and legends coming back for the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw on Jan. 22. But Kevin Nash will no longer be one of them.

The former WWF Champion tweeted on Wednesday that while he had to cancel his appearance due to his recent knee surgery making it incredibly painful for him to fly.

Was so looking forward to being a part of RAW 25. It’s nearly impossible to travel on our down sized airlines healthy. With a total knee replacement it would be self inflicted torture. See ya everyone at Mania — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 18, 2018

“Was so looking forward to being a part of RAW 25,” Nash wrote. “It’s nearly impossible to travel on our down sized airlines healthy. With a total knee replacement it would be self inflicted torture. See ya everyone at Mania.”

Nash underwent knee surgery back in early December in which doctors were forced to seal his knee shut with 24 staples, leaving a narly gash.

Next week’s Raw, renamed RAW 25, will feature a simulcast from both the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center in New York City as the company celebrates the momentous occasion.

Along with stars from both Raw and SmackDown Live, some of the confirmed returning legends include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler and Razor Ramon.

Nash certainly left his impression on the WWE‘s flagship show, working for the company from 1993-96 as Diesel. He first appeared as “Big Daddy Cool” as an enforcer for Shawn Michaels, but later went out on his own to become WWF Champion for a whopping 358 days.

He then went on to be one of the founding members of the New World Order to help WCW compete against WWF in the Monday Night Wars, but he eventually returned to the fold in 2002-04 after WCW closed its doors in 2001. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 by his longtime friend Shawn Michaels and has made sporadic appearances on WWE television since retiring from full-time in-ring action in 2011.