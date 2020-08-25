Kevin Hart Has Perfect Reaction to 'Disrespectful' Usain Bolt Mixup

✖

NBC News reported on Tuesday that world-record sprinter Usain Bolt had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the outlet sparked criticism by using a photo of Kevin Hart as the featured image. The longtime comedian saw the mistake and responded by saying that he is making a career change.

"No comment [facepalm emoji].....I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight....I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world," Hart wrote on Instagram. "We can bet whatever....S— just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule....IM BACK B—ES!!!!!! [sprinter emoji] P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels....All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso."

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 25, 2020 at 10:18am PDT

"Woooooow!!! [crying laughing emoji] AND it's a photo from Jumanji The Next Level premiere...I’m sure that was written somewhere when they picked it," one person commented on Instagram. Several others weighed in and expressed disbelief about this mistake. Fellow comedian Gabriel Iglesias just responded with a series of laughing emojis.

The Jamaican health ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Bolt had tested positive for the coronavirus. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist also posted a video on social media to tell everyone that he underwent testing on Saturday. This news follows a birthday party in which no one wore masks.

"I'm just waking up, and like everybody else I checked social media which is saying I am confirmed to have Covid-19," Bolt said. "I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work. I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends. I'm having no symptoms so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation, to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself. Until then, I am saying anyone who has had contact with me should quarantine by themselves just to be safe, and just to take it easy."

News of Bolt's positive test comes as cases surge to more than 60 per day in Jamaica, per ESPN. The island nation has 1,612 confirmed cases, along with 622 active cases and 16 deaths. Authorities have responded by delaying the reopening of schools for one month and placing a national curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.