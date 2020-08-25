Usain Bolt Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After Birthday Party

✖

Usain Bolt, a world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica. This comes days after celebrating his 34th birthday with a party that had no masks. The Jamaica health ministry confirmed Bolt had COVID-19 on late Monday. Shortly before the confirmation, Bolt went to social media to tell everyone he was tested on Saturday and is in self-isolation.

"I'm just waking up, and like everybody else I checked social media which is saying I am confirmed to have Covid-19," Bolt said in the view. I did a test on Saturday to leave because I work. I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends. I'm having no symptoms so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation, to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself. Until then, I am saying anyone who has had contact with me should quarantine by themselves just to be safe, and just to take it easy."

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

As mentioned by Yahoo Sports, Bolt had a big birthday party on Friday, and there were videos that showed guests with no masks or practicing social distancing. One of the notable figures who attended the party was soccer player Raheem Sterling who plays for Manchester City. Sterling was tested and didn't have COVID-19, which means he can leave Jamaica and return to England.

According to ESPN, there has been a surge of coronavirus cases in Jamaica. Just a few weeks ago, Jamaica was only averaging around 10 confirmed cases a day. The number has now jumped to 60. The country has had 1,612 confirmed cases with 622 cases that are active and 16 deaths. Jamaican officials believe the reason for the increased number of cases is the reopening of international borders and celebrations during the last few weeks. Prime Minister Andrew Holness suspended his campaign activities right before national elections.

Bolt, who retired in 2017, is one of the best sprinters in history. Along with his eight gold medals in the Olympics, Bolt won 11 gold medals in the Wolrd Championships from 2009-2015.