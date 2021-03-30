Kevin Durant Allegedly Threatened 'Atypical' Star Michael Rapaport

✖

Kevin Durant is going after Michael Rapaport. On Tuesday, Rapaport went to social media to reveal that an account that appears to be from the Brooklyn Nets star has been threatening him. Rapaport shared the news on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“As most of you know, I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think [Kevin Durant] would be among them," Rapaport wrote. The (snake emoji) himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? KD didn’t get 'hacked' either. Hold this L champ."

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

In the messages, Durant allegedly threatens the Atypical star to a fight and even asks for his address at one point. One message also says “Your wife doesn’t even respect your b— a—." Durant has yet to respond to the claims but is known for attack trolls on social media. He will even go as far as make burner accounts to post about himself on Twitter.

The anger from Durant may come from Rapaport responding to his interview on NBA on TNT in December. "KD seemed deeply in his feelings with the [NBA on TNT] crew after the game," Rapaport wrote. "DAMNIT he's super sensitive about everything. Don't do the interview." In the messages, Durant also mentioned Rapaport's failed court battler with David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports. It led to Portnoy tweeting at Durant giving him praise for going after Rapaport.

Love Kevin Durant feeding it to Rappaport. Rap will prob sue him now for being a meanie pants pic.twitter.com/QDiG6DrM9i — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 30, 2021

Durant is currently out of action due to a hamstring injury. He has not played in a month and a half, but Nets coach Steve Nash said Durant "looks good" and "is progressing." Durant has played in 19 games so far this year and has averaged 29 points and 7.3 rebounds. According to Yahoo Sports, Durant could return on April 5 when the Nets take on the New York Knicks.

The hope is Durant will be 100% when the playoffs begin. With Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference and play in the NBA Finals. Currently, the Nets are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings and only half a game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the top spot.