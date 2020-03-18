Kevin Durant Tests Positive for Coronavirus

On Tuesday it was announced that the Brooklyn Nets had four players test positive for the coronavirus. At the time, no names were shared but it has since been learned that Kevin Durant is among those who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. His tweet also had a quote from Durant in which he advised everyone to “be careful.” In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the NBA has suspended its regular season.

In a follow-up tweet, Charania revealed that Durant was among the three Nets players who had no symptoms at the time of their testing. As of this writing, Durant has yet to make any posting across his social media accounts. The other three Nets played have yet to be revealed. With their positive tests, the team they last played, the Los Angeles Lakers, will be undergoing their own tests.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he told The Athletic. “We’re going to get through this.”

Durant, along with the other three unnamed players on his team, join the likes of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood as the other NBA players to contract the coronavirus. Gobert was the first professional athlete to learn he had the virus, and caused quite the backlash due to his prior antics when he made an effort to touch every microphone.

Mitchell, while appearing on Good Morning America, explained how it took him some time to “cool off” after Gobert’s nonchalant attitude about taking precaution. He also admitted that there was more at stake when considering their older teammates.

“Neither him or I have children at home,” he told Robin Roberts. “I know I have some teammates that have children, have some staff that have children at home. So I’m glad that we were able to contain it as much as possible.”

The former league MVP has yet to play a game for the Nets since signing with the organization last summer. In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Durant explained his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors where he had won an NBA title and instead head to a struggling franchise in order to team up with Kyrie Irving.

“If I was leaving the Warriors, it was always going to be for the Nets,” he said. “They got the pieces and a creative front office. I just like what they were building.”

