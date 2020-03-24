Kevin Durant’s Coronavirus Diagnosis Proves ‘Nobody’s Exempt,’ Nelly Says

Nelly is convinced with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant testing positive for coronavirus, it means anyone can get it. The hip-hop artist recently talked to TMZ about Durant’s diagnosis and he said he was thinking about him. Nelly also said everyone needs to start taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

“Our thoughts and our strengths are with him,” Nelly said to TMZ. “Nobodys exempt. We’re all the same right now. Nobody’s bigger than the other right one. I think we’re all one at the same time right now. It’s affecting the world, man, not just the music industry. And, anybody who feels like this is personal, basically got they head in the sand.”

Durant was one of four Nets players to tets positive for COVID-19. Durant hasn’t given an update on his health as of this writing, but Los Angeles Lakers player Quinn Cook, who’s a good friend of Durant, gave an update on Durant on the Wizzards Talk podcast on Friday and said he’s in good spirits.

“He’s good. He’s good,” Cook said. “His spirits are good. K is in great spirits, still being K, man. Low, mellow, chill, moving at his own pace.”

Cook went on to praise Durant for coming forward and spreading awareness about coronavirus.

“He’s just encouraging social distancing, staying inside and don’t expose others,” Cook said on Durant. “For him to step up to the plate and use his platform to spread awareness, it’s brave. That’s the kind of guy he is. He’s fine. He’s doing great.”

Durant is one of the few players who have the illness. The first reported case of coronavirus in the NBA occurred on March 11 when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive right before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. As a result of Gobert’s positive test, the NBA has suspended the season.

“The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered,” Gobert said on Instagram. “At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”