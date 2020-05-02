Kentucky Derby Fans Mourn Delay on Race's Original Date

The Churchill Downs announced on March 17 that the 146th Kentucky Derby would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This marked the first time since 1945 that the beloved event would not take place in May. It would instead be moved to September due to health and safety concerns.

"For the second time in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby, the first time being at the end of World War II, we will move the date of the Derby," Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said in March via ESPN. "Our team is united in our commitment to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever and certainly the most unique in any of our lifetimes." This news was met with sadness due to the excitement surrounding the Kentucky Derby. Although many fans understood why this change to the schedule was taking place.

When the news was originally revealed in March, the fans proclaimed that it "would be a long summer" due to anticipating the upcoming race. There was also a begrudging understanding at the time. Those emotions changed on May 2, however, due to fans waking up and realizing that the race would not be taking place. Race day had arrived, but there was nothing to watch.