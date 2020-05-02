Kentucky Derby Fans Mourn Delay on Race's Original Date
The Churchill Downs announced on March 17 that the 146th Kentucky Derby would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This marked the first time since 1945 that the beloved event would not take place in May. It would instead be moved to September due to health and safety concerns.
"For the second time in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby, the first time being at the end of World War II, we will move the date of the Derby," Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said in March via ESPN. "Our team is united in our commitment to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever and certainly the most unique in any of our lifetimes." This news was met with sadness due to the excitement surrounding the Kentucky Derby. Although many fans understood why this change to the schedule was taking place.
When the news was originally revealed in March, the fans proclaimed that it "would be a long summer" due to anticipating the upcoming race. There was also a begrudging understanding at the time. Those emotions changed on May 2, however, due to fans waking up and realizing that the race would not be taking place. Race day had arrived, but there was nothing to watch.
We’re still throwing back the Mint Juleps though.— BRUCE (@bwe_101) May 2, 2020
Sad but necessary— Jim (@Jim_n_Texas) May 2, 2020
Happy would be Kentucky Derby Day! Although a little sad, I'm still excited for this awesome card at Oaklawn & for the virtual Derby showdown. #KyDerbyAtHome— Kaitlin Free (@kaitlinefree) May 2, 2020
#KyDerbyAtHome #KentuckyDerbyAtHome #KyDerby All dressed up and nowhere to go pic.twitter.com/5cYmShcIKx— Caniac Alex (@AlexandraStupka) May 2, 2020
I should be wishing you all a happy Kentucky Derby Day, which is one of my favorite days of the year. Instead the f-ing stupid virus has ruined that too.
If anyone needs me I’ll be sulking on my porch with a 64oz Mint Julep pic.twitter.com/U6piqIZVOj— A Dumont (@acedumont37) May 2, 2020
And they’re off!! #KyDerbyAtHome pic.twitter.com/VWTa0NVpae— Amy Wickliffe (@AmyWickliffe) May 2, 2020
The Kentucky Derby was never about horse racing where I’m from. Many of us couldn’t afford to go, and it never seemed like a place where we belonged.
Instead, the Derby was a time when the family would come together. Good food, music, fellowship, love.
That’s what I miss today.— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 2, 2020
And today should have been my favorite day of the year. The craziness of Derby. Running back and forth to the media room from the finish line, getting soaking wet from the rain, trying to hard to get my photos turned in. Until September, happy Derby Day 🌹 🏇🏼 pic.twitter.com/XxjcRqQBoT— Leah Vasquez (@LV_Eventing) May 2, 2020
#DerbyDay from home be like... pic.twitter.com/q1bFuPkhBq— Reverb (@reverb) May 2, 2020
In memory of what should have been Derby Day 2020 :( . My realtor dropped these at his clients' doorsteps. pic.twitter.com/GXTmxSobYM— ashlen nicole (@Girlwonder502) May 2, 2020
Sammy B is dressed in his finest and ready to watch the Virtual Kentucky Derby!!#KyDerbyAtHome pic.twitter.com/Aw41nAWbay— Sammy Bull Poly Hemingway (@BullPoly) May 2, 2020
The Derby and The English Derby (Daaaarbeee) not being run is the saddest thing of all of this for me. I hoped for the horse racing industry both races are able to be run— LasVegasWestHam (@WestHaminVegas) May 2, 2020
Happy Derby Day!
It stinks we have beautiful weather for the first time in years and no race.
Always one of my favorite days of the year for the pride it brings for State of Kentucky and our nationwide spotlight.
And Rodman Street is always insanely fun with the best food— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 2, 2020
Of course it’s 70 & Sunny Oaks Day and 80 & Sunny Derby Day! 🤦🏼♂️— Joey Wagner (@JoeyJWagner) May 1, 2020