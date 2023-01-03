Ken Block, Rally Car Driver, Dead at 55 After Snowmobile Accident

American motorsport legend and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block has died. Block passed away Monday following a snowmobile accident near his home in Utah, Hoonigan Industries, a clothing company the rally car driving champion owned, confirmed. Block was 55.



According to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, per TMZ, Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at around 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle suddenly upended and landed on top of him. Block sustained serious injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that while Block "was riding with a group," he was "alone when the accident occurred." The statement continued, "we are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected."

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," Hoonigan Industries confirmed in a statement. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family's privacy at this time while they grieve."



A competitive rally driver since 2005, Block was renowned as one of the most famous Rally car drivers in the world. He was Rally America's Rookie of the Year in his first season, according to the BBC, and went on to win rallycross medals at the X Games and podium finishes at the World Rallycross Championship. Block also competed in motocross, skateboarding, and snowboarding. He was featured twice on the BBC's Top Gear program, as well as in four EA Sports racing video games, and also had a "Gymkhana" video series on YouTube. Outside of the world of competitive sports, Block co-founded the brand DC Shoes in 1994 with business partner Damon Way.



Block is survived by his wife Lucy and three children, including 16-year-old daughter Lia, who is also a driver. News of his passing sparked an outpouring of tributes, with the American Rally Association sharing that it was "gutted" to learn of Block's passing. The ARA called Block "a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying," adding that his "stewardship within the ARA these past few years was invaluable and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Block family and everyone at Hoonigan."