Kay Adams Reveals Why She Wanted to Host Show on FanDuel TV (Exclusive)

Kay Adams is back on television as she's the face of the new network FanDuel TV. The former co-host of NFL Network's Good Morning Football is now the host of FanDuel TV's flagship show Up And Adams which airs Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. ET. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Adams explained why she wanted to join a new network and host her own show.

"I've been talking to them for quite a while, just about exploring opportunities," Adams exclusively told PopCulture. "I know FanDuel is a really reputable daily fantasy product. Then with the onset of the future of the game, which is sports betting merging with the NFL traditionally, which I worked for so many years, the face of the morning show for NFL Media, I was always interested in it because I always knew that [FanDuel was] innovative and the leader. That's been made clear since I even took the job, that they are in fact the leader and are doing the best in the industry."

(Photo: FanDuel TV)

Adams continued: "I would be lying if I didn't tell you that Pat McAfee's working with them and what he's been able to do is just so beautiful from a freedom and support perspective. FanDuel right from the beginning said we want to lean into content. We want it to be what you would like it to be. They can try whatever you want as far as content, we're looking for content. To hear somebody say that they want to sort of build you up, build around you is really, really attractive. That's how those conversations went."

Adams, who moved to Los Angeles for the show, has already made a big splash in her first week. The first guest on Up And Adams was Super Bowl champion head coach Sean Payton, and Adams followed that up by talking to former NFL stars Darius Butler and Eric Weddle. When asked about what to expect from the show, Adams revealed that Up and Adams will "evolve and not stick to one format every day."

"We are going to be guest-heavy," she said. "I think you can expect the same energy that I bring. I really love being in the morning spot. I like the responsibility of setting the tone for the day and playing off storylines. I'm a positive person when it comes to the NFL. I like to also highlight good just happening around the leagues so you can expect that."

Ultimately, Adams is looking to do the same thing she did when she was on Good Morning Football for six years. "I want to give people a good experience," she said. "I think success for me on this show is going to be building a community, growing upon a community I already have. Also, I want people to want to come on the show. I want Phillip Rivers who doesn't talk to anybody to say, you know what? I'll go talk to Kay. That's sort of my goal."