Kay Adams Lands New Role at FanDuel TV After Leaving 'Good Morning Football'

Kay Adams is back on television. On Thursday, FanDuel Group announced it will launch a new TV network called FanDuel TV, and Adams will headline the network with her own show that will air five days a week (Monday-Friday) at 11 a.m. ET from Los Angeles. Each episode will be one hour long and feature guests and personalities from sports and entertainment. Along with the show airing on FanDuel TV, it will also be available on YouTube and other social media platforms.

"FanDuel TV is the first network designed from the ground up to be watched by viewers with their phone in hand," Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel, said in a statement. "We intend for FanDuel TV to sit at the intersection of live sports and interactive content and believe Kay is the best example of an on-air talent who can bring fans closer to the narratives of the games they care about most. Our goal is to provide fans compelling programming to watch and wager on in tandem with our mobile app."

Adams will not be the only personality joining FanDuel TV. It was also announced that Pat McAfee and his team at PMI network will produce original content. Additionally, FanDuel TV has come to an agreement with Bill Simmons' The Ringer to provide content which will be announced at a later date. And former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Lisa Kerney will continue to host the FanDuel show More Ways to Win on the network. Along with FanDuel TV, there will be an OTT platform called FanDuel+ and both networks will go live in September.

Adams was a host on the NFL Network Good Morning Football for nearly six years. When she announced that she was leaving in May, it was rumored that she was going to be the host of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage, but the job went to Charissa Thompson.

"Six years is a long time. I've spent a lot of time right here at this breakfast table and today I am truly just a pile of love and appreciation for it all, Adams said in her final Good Morning Football episode. "Our entire staff, past to present and future, the show goes on. "The sentiment of the show does not end. And thanks to the NFL fans who choose us. I am so blown away by the love, like, overwhelmed. So thank you so much. So, you see, it's not for people who love football or fun. It was never that. It's this perfect conflation of magic. So thank you to every person who has ever touched this show or has ever spent time with us. I'm really grateful."