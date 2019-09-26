MMA Fighter Katy Collins Dead at 32

MMA fighter Katy Collins has passed away after being hospitalized last week due to her suffering a brain aneurysm that led to seizures and a stroke according to Yahoo.com. Collins was 32 years old and her trainer, T.J. Tilley, confirmed the news on Facebook.

“The fight is over. You never stopped fighting and we never gave up on you. Just wasn’t in the cards.

“I’ve always been so proud of you Kate. We did it. I was honored to be able to live your dream with you. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know,” he wrote.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for Collins to help pay for the medical expenses.

“Everyone knows Katy Collins as a fighter but right now she is fighting for her life,” Sarah Jones wrote who organized the page before Collins’ passing. “Katy had a brain aneurysm Friday, September 20th and she will have a long road to recovery ahead of her. If anyone knows Katy, you would know she is a loving, caring, selfless individual with a huge heart. Right now she needs help to make it through the next few months with personal and medical expenses piling on. Please, friends family and loved ones… any help at all is appreciated for our friend right now. She needs us all. Thank you.”

As soon as Collins passes, Jones sent a message on the GoFundMe page.

“Katy Collins fought as hard as she could. On September 25th, Katy peacefully left this Earth. She leaves behind so many loved ones, family and friends who care so much for her,” Jones wrote. Katy leaves behind two young sons, who will struggle to understand this, like many of us. Katy was young and strong and full of life and love. Her family will need all the help they can with funeral and medical costs. Any help at all is so appreciated. I know that Katy would have been happier than EVER knowing how much her friends have helped her.”

In her career, Collins tallied a 7-5 record before putting in time during the amateur circuit. Collins, who was nicknamed the “Red Dragon,” was known for her time in Bellator where she posted a 2-1 record. She also competed in the Legacy Fighting Alliance as her last match was on June 2018.