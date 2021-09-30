Top ESPN Personality Leaves Network

One of the top personalities on ESPN has left the network. On Wednesday, Katie Nolan announced she is no longer with ESPN. She admitted that she was looking to send a tweet much earlier since he hasn’t been seen on ESPN recently.

“I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote. “Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes. This year of slowing down has affected me on a cellular level. If you listen to the podcast this isn’t news to you. What’s next for me is to figure out how/where/when this new me can use the skills the old me acquired to make the stuff I think needs making. And maybe a vacation?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1443296935100784647?s=20

Nolan joined ESPN in 2017 after spending four years on Fox Sports, according to Yahoo Sports. During his time at ESPN, Nolan hosted a late-night program Always Late with Katie Nolan on ESPN and ESPN+. She also was seen on other ESPN shows in the daytime, appearing on Highly Questionable there she would join Dan Le Batard before leaving in January.

“For the sake of brevity I’m gonna handle most of my thank yous via text, but I do want to publicly sing the praises of [Ashley Barband], a woman who made a lot of personal sacrifices in service of ESPN and myself, and who may never know how much that means to me,” Nolan wrote. “Lastly, to the most beleaguered podcast fans in the game: Thank you, for all of it. Seeing you be decent and hilarious with each other online is the best evidence I have that I’m on a path worth walking. You rule. If you’re still here when I get back, I won’t forget that.”

According to Deadline, Nolan was making $1 million when she joined ESPN. She re-signed with the network in 2020, but her show Always Late was canceled this year. In a statement, ESPN said: “We thank Katie for her contributions to ESPN and wish her luck in the future.”