Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Tuesday — and not from her usual seat in the royal box. The 37-year-old mom watched British player Harriet Dart play American Christina McHale on Court 14, a match that Dart ultimately won in three sets.

Middleton wore a tennis-white shirt dress with buttons down the front, accessorized with an Alexander McQueen belt, chic sunglasses and her signature blowout locks.

Accompanied by players Annie Keothavong and Katie Boulter, as well as a small number of staff and security members, Middleton sat in the ordinary seats in Wimbledon’s outer courts, rather than watch from the royal box. After the match she made her way to Centre Court and took her iconic seat in the front row of the royal box, where she watched Tatjana Maria play Angelique Kerber, a match Kerber won easily in two sets.

Middleton regularly attends the tennis tournament every year, and even plays on her and Prince William‘s court at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. Last year, she made two back-to-back appearances at Wimbledon: one with sister-in-law Meghan Markle on July 14, watching Kerber take on Serena Williams, who happens to be a close friend of Markle’s, in the Ladies’ Single Final, and again the next day with William to watch Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson play in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final.

While with Markle last year, the two wore coordinated outfits, with the Duchess of Sussex wearing a summer blue-and-white striped Ralph Lauren shirt with wide-leg cream pants and Middleton opting for a white-patterned dress.

In this year’s tournament, Williams is scheduled to play on Centre Court against Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Tuesday.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” Middleton said of the tennis tournament in 2017. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

Middleton is also patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the world’s most prestigious annual tennis champion.

