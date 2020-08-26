Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Charged for Assault With a Deadly Weapon After Stabbing

✖

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son is facing three felony charges in California stemming from a violent incident with an elderly neighbor. Authorities are charging Adam Abdul-Jabbar with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon after he repeatedly stabbed a 60-year-old. He also faces one felony count of "carrying a dirk or dagger," and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury.

According to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office, the incident involving Adam and his neighbor allegedly took place on June 9. They had a dispute over trash cans. The elderly neighbor suffered a skull fracture and "nearly died from blood loss" after collapsing outside of the emergency room. If convicted on all counts, Adam faces a maximum sentence of nine years and eight months in state prison.

PEOPLE further added information, reporting that the argument allegedly began when the neighbor asked Adam about taking out a trash can for his elderly roommate. The argument escalated, and Abdul-Jabbar's son used a "large hunting knife" for his attack. The victim's wife later drove him to the hospital.

"He said, 'Shut your mouth, I'm gonna stick a knife through your teeth,'" the neighbor, Ray Winsor, said to KCAL in June. "I said, 'Really,' because I thought he was only joking. I've known the kid for a long time. I turned, and he was on me. I thought he was punching me, but he actually had a knife. After the fourth punch, I felt a very sharp pain and noticed blood coming out of me, and then I had one to the top of my head, and I was trying to get back to my house and he was in front of me."

Authorities arrested Adam following the report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. Winsor said that he and Abdul-Jabbar's son have had arguments in the past, but they did not escalate in such a manner. This also includes a previous incident in December.

The Orange County DA said in the press release that Adam is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 9, 2020, at the Harbor Justice Center. "A dispute between neighbors should never escalate to violence, much less the ruthless nature of this attack," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer in the press release. "Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Orange County and those who choose to inflict violence on others will be prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney's Office to the fullest extent of the law."