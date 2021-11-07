Kanye West Plays Savior With Investment in Ice Cube’s Big3 Basketball League

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has just made a major investment. TMZ reports that the DONDA rapper recently gave millions fellow rapper and actor Ice Cube’s basketball league, Big3. Sources tell the media outlet that Ye was brought in as an official new league investor ahead of the 2021 season. The Yeezy founder reportedly invested somewhere in the mid to high seven-figure mark. Big3 was founded by Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz. Both co-founders also invested additional money into the league. The estranged husband of Kim Kardashian revealed the news during his recent appearance on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs. Per Ye, his negotiations with Cube was easy as he insists he only signs contracts that are brief, which for him means one page or less.

Big3 has gained popularity over the years for giving former NBA superstars a second shot. It also employs international players. The league has been around since 2017. It’s model differs from traditional basketball. Big3 features 12 teams that play around the United States in a 3-on-3 competition style.

Interestingly, another Kardashian connection nearly played for Big3. Lamar Odom, the ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, was set to sign on. Due to not being ready to play and Odom’s ongoing commitment to sobriety, the deal never went through.

In July, Ye spotted at a 3-on-3 game back in Las Vegas. Several photographers snapped shots of Ye and Cube talking courtside. Now, it appears they were talking about nothing but business related to Ye’s investment.

Cube has gained a reputation as one of the best recruiters in the game. He told theGrio in a chat earlier this year that it boils down to one thing: Energy. “Bringing energy to the pitch, I would say passion as far as, you know, don’t pitch somebody something that you wouldn’t participate in or buy-in. I’m not into wasting people’s time and I think clarity [is key]. Instead of always trying to talk big, maybe just talk clear and say exactly what you want, [who] you are and what you’re trying to do without putting extras on it. I think those are three key things to a great pitch.”

Cube also says he does not take no for an answer, adding, “In business, [it] might have come at a bad time. You might ask the person at a bad time on a bad day when they can’t do it. But if you wait a week and hit them up again, you might have been the answer to something that just popped up.”