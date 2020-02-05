Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade: Car Crashes Through Barriers in Apparent Chase, 2 in Custody

As the Kansas City Chiefs were getting ready for their Super Bowl parade, police had to allegedly chase down an individual driving their vehicle along the parade route on Wednesday morning, according to KSHB TV. Authorities were able to chase down the vehicle very quickly and two people were then taken into custody. The car was towed from the scene at the conclusion of the chase, with law enforcement reporting driver impairment may have been a factor.

Oh my god a car flew threw the barriers ON THE KC PARADE ROUTE and a chase ensued down the route, hope nobody got hurt pic.twitter.com/cG54Y3oUf5 — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) February 5, 2020

Witness say the car “went through a barricade at Admiral and Grand around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday and started driving on Grand” according to KSN TV. One reporter said that the fans who were in the path of the car ran for their lives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Appreciate the quick action of the [Kansas City Police] ending a chase of a suspected impaired driver at the parade route,” Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter. “We’ll stay vigilant about the threats like these throughout the day.”

That incident won’t bring down the fans who have been waiting for this parade for 50 years. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday with their first Super Bowl win since 1970.

“I’ve got this young quarterback over here that makes life easy,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the Super Bowl win, referring to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes per CBS Sports. “You get one, you want to go get another one. But we’ve got to backpedal for about a minute and enjoy this one and (then) we’ll get busy on the next one.”

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP as he scored three touchdowns in the win. He’s only 24 years old, so despite winning a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP and the MVP award in his first three seasons in the NFL, his career is just getting started.

“I believe in maximizing (my talent) every single day,” Mahomes said. “Obviously I’ve had a good start to my career. I’ve been blessed to be in a great organization with a lot of great players around me that make my job easier. But I know it’s gonna take a long time of consistency if I wanna be where I wanna be in the end.”