Kansas City Chiefs Players, Celebrity Fans Star in Hilarious 'Falling for Football' Rom-Com Trailer

The NFL playoffs begin this week, and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking a different approach to getting their fans ready. On Wednesday, the Chiefs released the trailer of a new rom-com made-for-TV movie called Falling For Football, which stars Janel Parrish and Tyler Hynes. The film focuses on Parrish, who plays a woman who hates the NFL postseason and football in general. She falls for a Chiefs fan (Hynes) who is forced to choose between his love for football or his love for his girlfriend.

Parrish and Hynes are featured in the trailer along with current Chiefs players Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Tommy Townsend. Chiefs legend Dante Hall is also in the trailer, along with announcer Mitch Holthus and the mascot KC Wolf. There is also a notable cameo appearance from Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The trailer is narrated by actor and comedian Rob Riggle, who is a huge Chiefs fan.

The Chiefs created the trailer to celebrate another playoff appearance and to poke fun at Hallmark Channel Christmas films. Parrish and Hynes have done their share of work for Hallmark during their careers. The two recently starred in the Hallmark Christmas film Never Been Chris'd with Pascal Lamoth-Kipnes.

The Chiefs have reached the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year. During that span, the Chiefs have won the AFC West title eight times, won the AFC three times and won the Super Bowl twice, including last year. On Saturday night, the Chiefs will take on the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is confident the team can step up to make another run at the Super Bowl.

"You see how the defense is playing, offensively I feel like we're going to play our best football at the right time," Mahomes said in a press conference, per Pro Football Talk. "I think if we can just score — we don't even have to score too many points if we can just score enough points our defense will shut the door and we can find a way to get the win."

Mahomes added: "We play in a lot of big games, playing games on short rest, we play in night games, whatever it is. I think just having that experience is going to help us. Having those games where not everything is going your way, and you have to find a way to pull through and get a win. A lot of guys on this team have done that."