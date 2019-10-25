Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Ruled out for Sunday’s Game Against Green Bay Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs have made the final decision on Patrick Mahomes. On Friday, the team announced Mahomes has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Last Thursday, Mahomes suffered a knee injury in the game against the Denver Broncos and it was determined he could miss as much as six weeks. But after suffering the dislocated kneecap, Mahomes was seen practicing this week on a limited basis.

“He just wasn’t ready,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference. Mahomes got his knee rolled up when he attempted a QB sneak in the second quarter. He was down on the ground for an extended period and the team called for a cart. However, Mahomes was able to walk on his off the field and then had X-rays on the knee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since Mahomes was able to practice the entire week, could this mean he could play next week when the Chiefs take on the Minnesota Vikings? It now seems possible, but it’s likely the Chiefs will take it one day at a time. Also, if backup QB Matt Moore can play well on Sunday and lead the Chiefs to a victory, they won’t have to rush Mahomes back.

Mahomes was on pace to have a huge 2019 season, and that can still happen if he comes back next week. In seven games this year, the Texas Tech alum has thrown for 2,180 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was drafted by the Chiefs No. 10 overall in 2017 but he took over as the starter in 2018. Mahomes finished the year with 5,097 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and he recorded 113.8 passer rating.

For his work last year, Mahomes was named Offensive Player of the Year and he was named league MVP. He also led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship only to lose to the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Once the 2019 season is over, Mahomes could sign a contract extension that could be as much as $200 million.

Moore came in for relief duty last Thursday and finished with 117 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has been in the NFL since 2007, spending time with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins before joining the Chiefs this season.