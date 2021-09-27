Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.

At this time, it’s not clear if anyone suffered any injuries or any arrests were made. But what’s very clear is Chiefs fans are not happy with the way the team has started the 2021 season. Kansas City has lost their last two games and is now in last place in the AFC West. After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes realizes that the 1-2 start is not how they saw things before the year, but there’s still plenty of time to make up ground and get on a run.

Chiefs fans get into massive brawl at stadium. One guy gets knocked out. pic.twitter.com/VNoBnVNHBa — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 27, 2021

“Everybody isn’t happy with how we played. Whenever you lose a game at home to a divisional opponent, it isn’t a good thing,” Mahomes said, per the team’s official website. “We haven’t had a lot of that in my time here, but it’s about how you respond. We have a long season ahead of us. It looks really dim right now, but if we can find a way to get better from this and learn how to win these types of games, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the season.”

Mahomes also said he’s not worried about the slow start. “I mean not a lot,” Mahomes told Heavy (per BolaVip). “We scored 24 points with four turnovers. I mean you’re not going to win games with four turnovers in this league. We were moving the ball the way we wanted to, and we got ourselves back in the game and gave ourselves a chance at the end. There’s not much concern, it’s just about going in and putting in the work every single week.”

The Chiefs are also dealing with their coach Andy Reid being hospitalized for dehydration. He was released from the hospital on Monday and is expected to fully recover. The Chiefs, who have played in the last two, Super Bowls, will look to get back on track Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Eagles.