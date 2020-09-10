'Jungleland': Major Release Update on Charlie Hunnam's Boxing Movie

✖

A new boxing move will be available for consumers very soon. According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures has acquired the home entertainment and TV licensing rights to Jungleland, which stars Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell. The film will be released in select theatres by Vertical Entertainment along with home and entertainment platforms. Paramount also acquired home entertainment and TV licensing rights to two other films — Dreamland and Gully.

"We are delighted to bring these exceptional films to audiences around the world through a combination of home entertainment platforms and television licensing," said Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. "With top-notch casts and creative talent, these films offer gripping stories that will appeal to a wide array of viewers."

Jungleland tells the story of two brothers (Hunnam and O'Connell) who are trying to leave their situations by traveling across the country and competing in a bare-knuckle boxing match. The film also stars Jessica Barden, and Max Winkler is the director. The film made its premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival.

"For me, it was just the originality and singularity of the writing — the quality of the writing and the aspirations," Hunnam said in an interview with Coveteur last when talking about what drew him to the film. "I like the themes; I like the idea of creating an environment that would promote classic masculinity and then subvert the relationship of the two protagonists within that environment." In the same interview, Barden talked about how she wanted to work with Hunnam and O'Connell.

"I have two brothers, so I wanted to make a movie that they would be genuinely interested in watching because I make a lot of things that they're not interested in," she said. "Similarly to what Charlie said, we have this false idea of masculinity in men, and I just think with all the work that we're doing on female characters and women in this industry, I also wanted to be somebody that was making sure we instilled those same values in male characters and men in the industry as well."

Hunnam, 40, is known for his roles in Pacific Rim, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and the FX series Sons of Anarchy. Earlier this year, Hunnam was featured in the film The Gentlemen, which also starred Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Collin Farrell and Hugh Grant.