‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Charlie Hunnam Looks Battered on Set of New Movie ‘Jungleland’

Thanks to the magic of movie makeup, Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam looked beaten and battered on the set of his new movie, Jungleland.

Click here to see the photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Daily Mail published photos from the film’s set, showing the 38-year-old with a cut above his eye and his left wrist taped up. He was sporting a pointed goatee and was wearing workout clothes. He also had duct tape wrapped above his left knee.

Jungleland is being filmed in Fall River, Massachusetts and stars Hunnam as Stanley, the brother of bareknuckle boxer Lion, played by Jack O’Connell (Unbroken, Money Monster). Hunnam’s character gambles on his brother and finds himself in debt. The two start traveling across the country to find one more fight to save themselves from their financial straits.

The film also stars Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World), Jonathan Majors, Owen Burke and Jere Shea. It is being directed by Max Winkler (Flower, Brookyln Nine-Nine), who co-wrote with Theodore B. Bressman and David Branson Smith. Ridley Scott is one of the executive producers. It is expected to hit theaters in 2019.

In an interview with the Boston Herald before he headed to Massachusetts earlier this month, Hunnam previewed Jungleleand.

“There’s certainly a little bit of a tough guy element to the film, but it’s more based in the world of boxing. It’s like a fighting film,” he said.

This is one of many projects Hunnam has signed up for, proving that his career has not slowed down since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. This year, he starred in a remake of Papillon and will next appear in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s A Million Little Pieces, which is based on James Frey’s memoir and co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Hunnam also shot J.C. Chandor’s Triple Frontier, which co-stars Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac. After he finishes Jungleland, he will start filming Justin Kurzel’s The True History of the Kelly Gang with Russell Crowe and Nicholas Hoult.

Although Hunnam’s Jax Teller died at the end of Sons of Anarchy, the actor is still asked if he will appear on the FX spin-off Mayans M.C. He told Entertainment Tonight he will not be reprising the role any time soon.

“No, no… I had the deepest experience of my career coming out of that. I had become that character, had become so deeply integrated into who I was, I literally didn’t realize until the day we wrapped and we put him to rest and I felt I went through a period of two or three weeks of real bereavement,” Hunnam told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

“I would never bring him back from the dead for something like that… It was seven years of my life. He sort of became sacred to me,” he continued.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air on FX Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty Images