Julius Randle Reveals If He Wants to End His NBA Career With New York Knicks (Exclusive)

Julius Randle signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the New York Knicks in 2019, and based on the way he played this past season; he will likely sign a new deal with the Knicks very soon. But is it possible to see Randle in a Knicks uniform for the rest of his career? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Randle revealed if he wanted to retire as a Knick.

“I want to retire in a Knicks uniform,” Randle told PopCulture. “If it wasn’t the Lakers, and I said this from the first time I played at Madison Square my second year because I was hurt all my first year, but I’ve always said, if it’s not the Lakers that I’m going to retire as a player then I definitely wanted to be here in New York. And I just felt that ever since the first time I was able to come here and during Kobes Farewell Tour, being able to play in front of Madison Square Garden for the first time and those fans, there’s no other place that other than LA that I would rather play than here.”

Randle signed with the Knicks after spending one season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He had a solid 2019-20 season, averaging 19.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest. But last season, Randle took his game to new heights, scoring 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and six assists per game, helping the Knicks reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

“This experience these first two years have been everything I can imagine,” Randle said. “And for me, the biggest and ultimate goal is just to bring the championship to the city. So I’m excited to continue to improve and understand there’s a process and a lot of factors that weigh into that. But for me, I’m going to do everything I can to try to make the outcome happen.”

Randle’s play this past year led to him being named NBA’s Most Improved Player. And while Randle would like to be MVP, his goal is getting the Knicks to the NBA Finals and winning the championship.” My main focus is our team at the end of the day,” Randle stated. “And how can I be the best leader? How can I be the best player possible and keep improving as a player and give myself up for the team as much as I can. Ultimately, which is the number one goal, eventually being able to win the championship here in New York because that’s what’s behind my drive. That’s what’s behind our team’s drive. We want to win a championship here.”