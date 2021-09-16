Julius Randle Details How New York Knicks Can Win NBA Championship (Exclusive)

The New York Knicks were one of the surprise teams in the NBA this past season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Unfortunately, the Knicks lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs but Knicks fans are optimistic about the future, especially with Julius Randle leading the way. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Randle, who talked about how the Knicks can win a championship for the first time since 1973.

“I think we have to continue to improve on the foundation that we built,” Randle told PopCulture.com. “We’ve got to continue to improve and get better as individuals, the guys who are back, obviously we made good additions, great additions.” Randle also gave praise to the front office and the coaching staff for making sure the team is heading in the right direction. “I have the ultimate trust in those guys that we’re going to continue to do the right things, to make improvements, to continue to get better, but we have to continue to get better as individuals and help our team as much as we can,” Randle said.

Randle played a big part in the team’s success last season as he was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. He’s happy he won the award, but his goal for this past season was to be a better player than he was in previous years. “I didn’t go into the seasons saying, ‘Hey, I want to win most improved,’” Randle revealed. “My whole thing and basis of my career and whatever you want to say, it’s improvement. Like every year I feel like I get better as a player. And that’s really what it’s about for me this year. I took a statistical jump and got better, man. It’s funny because I’ve had votes in seasons past for most improved player. So it’s pretty cool to see that through the years I’ve been recognized as continuing to get better as a player.”

With Randle having a successful season, his fanbase continues to grow. And in a way to connect with his fans, Randle is partnering up with Mobil 1 for a sneaker giveaway. Randle and fellow NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and Mobil 1 announced a partnership for the Behind the Drive campaign earlier this offseason, featuring a contest series, revolving weekly prizes and a grand prize pack. The sneakers are created by Dan “Mache” Gamache and inspired by Mobil 1.

“I’m now able to interact with fans because you’re going to go behind the drive.com and fans are able to sign up and hopefully win the same pair of customized shoes that I have,” Randle said when talking about the campaign. “So it’s really cool, really fun. Not just the part of just getting to know me more as a person and what’s behind the drive, but also being able to interact with fans. So it’s been fun. Yeah, man, they’re dope.