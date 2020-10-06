Julio Jones Might Not Play vs. Panthers, and Falcons Fans Are Not OK

The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 season has not gone according to plan as they are one of four teams in the NFL that has yet to win a game. And it looks like things could get worse as Julio Jones might not play on Sunday when the team takes on the Carolina Panthers. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jones re-aggravated a hamstring injury he's been dealing with all season long, and the Falcons could hold him out of Sunday's game.

"It’s hard to imagine Julio Jones being back on the field next week for the Falcons," Rapoport says in the update. "Anything’s possible, but it just does not look good for their star receiver against the Panthers." Jones only played in 15 snaps in the Falcons 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The fact that the Falcons are playing a Sunday afternoon game after playing on Monday night could also play a factor in the team's decision of playing the Pro Bowl wide receiver. Due to his injury, Jones only has 15 receptions for 213 receiving yards through the team's first four games. Since 2014, Jones has posted at least 83 receptions and 1,390 receiving yards each year. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Jones news.