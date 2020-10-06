Julio Jones Might Not Play vs. Panthers, and Falcons Fans Are Not OK
The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 season has not gone according to plan as they are one of four teams in the NFL that has yet to win a game. And it looks like things could get worse as Julio Jones might not play on Sunday when the team takes on the Carolina Panthers. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jones re-aggravated a hamstring injury he's been dealing with all season long, and the Falcons could hold him out of Sunday's game.
"It’s hard to imagine Julio Jones being back on the field next week for the Falcons," Rapoport says in the update. "Anything’s possible, but it just does not look good for their star receiver against the Panthers." Jones only played in 15 snaps in the Falcons 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The fact that the Falcons are playing a Sunday afternoon game after playing on Monday night could also play a factor in the team's decision of playing the Pro Bowl wide receiver. Due to his injury, Jones only has 15 receptions for 213 receiving yards through the team's first four games. Since 2014, Jones has posted at least 83 receptions and 1,390 receiving yards each year. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Jones news.
From NFL Now: The #Falcons got in at 5 am and WR Julio Jones hasn't had his tests yet. But a reaggravation of the hamstring injury on a short week... it all doesn't look great for him playing this week. pic.twitter.com/H3qKMahFgI— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2020
Then send Matt Ryan to a team that won't fail him year after year after year— Seth Young (@sethyoungsr) October 6, 2020
That seals the deal. I am no longer a Falcons fan. This team is a pure and utter embarrassment to the Atlanta area. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again. I’m going to Tampa Bay where they know how to run a football team.— Heat in 7 (@DepressedBucFan) October 6, 2020
We’ll trade em— 🅿🅰🅸🅽 🆂🆉🅽 (@KeanuNealCPOY) October 6, 2020
Julio owners trying to work trades like pic.twitter.com/crxg8beTSr— Regulators Podcast 🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) October 6, 2020
Surely he will be the first to hear any news about Julio's test— Friend of Vaccine Truther (Pats 2-2) (@JerryHogslayer) October 6, 2020
people screaming Trade don't know Artie pic.twitter.com/Hbbu9FXrjR— Bss78910 (@bss78910) October 6, 2020
It's pretty bad. So who's the new WR1? Ridley, who caught 0 catches? Or guys named Olamide and Hayden?— gambling (@dickens1298) October 6, 2020
Saw falcons news. Thought it was dq fired. Got disapointed again— Falcons suck again (@ElomeLol) October 6, 2020
Might as well trade him to the eagles for a 5th round pick.— Jawn Wick (@PHI215329) October 6, 2020
Trade him he’s suffered enough— #BlackLivesMatter✊🏽🤎 (@Sarcstic_one) October 6, 2020
They shouldn't had extended him...— Jepes (@Jepes8) October 6, 2020