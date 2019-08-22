Astros Outfielder Josh Reddick Greets Ric Flair on Field in Wrestling Attire

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick could not pass up the opportunity to meet one of the most legendary figures in pro wrestling. On Wednesday night before the Astros faced the Detroit Tigers, Reddick came out with a blue robe and a replica championship to pay tribute to Ric Flair who was at the game to throw out the first pitch. Flair was very impressed with Reddick and the two embraced before Reddick had to get to work.

Ric Flair is at Astros game today and Josh Reddick’s get up to meet him is everything #astros #ricflair pic.twitter.com/ZoSyX4YJvk — Kristie Rieken (@kristieAP) August 21, 2019

According to the Houston Chronicle, Reddick is passionate about pro wrestling. In fact, he does Flair’s “Woooo!” yell when he walks up to the plate. So meeting Flair had to be a dream for the veteran outfielder and Flair gave him the ultimate compliment when talking to reporters.

“Josh is married now, but before he got married, Josh Reddick would have been a kiss-stealing, wheeling-dealing, limousine-riding, jet-flying, home run-hitting Houston Astro that kissed the girls in Houston and made them cry. Wooooo!”

Of course, that line is something Flair would always say whenever he did a promo. And one of the cool things Flair did was he and his wife, Wendy Barlow, arrived at the stadium two hours early to mingle with the fans.

Woo! Ric Flair was wheelin’ n’ dealin’ in Houston. pic.twitter.com/NXAIqKFqKJ — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2019

“In 2017, when I was following the Astros during their run to the World Series, I was sick and unable to attend,” Flair said. “So just to be here, I’m thankful for that and for the respect that Josh and the Astros have paid me.”

With the Astros bringing in Flair and being in first place in the AL Central, one baseball writer believes the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is the key to the Astros getting back to the World Series.

“Back in 2017, Houston got a pregame “WOOO” from Flair on the Jumbotron before dismantling the Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCS, and the team went on to take down the Dodgers in the World Series,” Adrian Garro of MLB.com wrote. “Flair wasn’t able to make it to each Houston home game during that October run due to health issues, but his impact was felt.

“Get him there again this October, though, and get tens of thousands of fans to scream “WOOOO!” as loudly as possible? That’ll do the trick. Or, really, figure out a way to harness the emotional power of everybody screaming “WOOOO!” for minutes on end and find a way to have it directly applied to the team.”

If the Astros win the World Series, Flair should get a ring and that would make him a 17-time champion.