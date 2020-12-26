Josh Jacobs Absolutely Shuts Down ESPN Hosts Shaming Him for Trolling Fantasy Owners

✖

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs sparked comments when he trolled fantasy football players before a Week 14 matchup with the Colts. ESPN's Matthew Berry highlighted Jacobs during his "Don't Be This Guy" segment on The Fantasy Show, prompting another response from the former first-round draft pick. Jacobs said, "I don't care" about the criticism.

The video segment featured Berry talking about Jacobs trolling fantasy owners with a message on Instagram Stories that read "SORRY GUYS I'M NOT PLAYING TODAY." He also said that there were several "hot fantasy owners" and then added a middle finger emoji. Berry said that the message was a middle finger to fantasy football players that have rooted for Jacobs. The analyst said that NFL players "shouldn't care" about fantasy leagues, but they also shouldn't "insult" the fantasy players.

Your daily reminder to Don’t Be This Guy. @iAM_JoshJacobs edition. Via The Fantasy Show on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/iPlA4bWPw3 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 17, 2020

"Same lame a— fantasy players that cuss and threaten players for getting hurt or actually being hurt. Mfs don’t care abt you as a person why tf you think ima care abt a game [laughing emoji]," Jacobs fired back on Twitter. "If anyone has a problem feel free to address it when you see me."

Jacobs continued and delivered a direct message to Berry. "I fw fans the people that I’m addressing know who they are. Any fan that’s ever met me in real life knows wassup. I’ve donated time and money to fans. Not really trying to hear that narrative." Although Jacobs also blocked the ESPN analyst, preventing him from seeing any of the subsequent messages.

A former player for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jacobs made an immediate impact after entering the NFL as the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He rushed for 1,000 yards as a rookie, becoming the first Raiders' running back to do so. He also scored seven rushing touchdowns despite missing three games.

Following his standout rookie season, fantasy players and fans alike expected even more production. They proclaimed that Jacobs would be among the best players in the league and would once again find success. Many used first-round virtual picks in their fantasy drafts to select him.

His yards-per-game dropped overall, but he posted a career-best 10 rushing touchdowns in his first 13 games of the season. Jacobs also earned the first Pro Bowl nomination of his career. The former Alabama star could still reach 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season, starting on Saturday with a battle against the Miami Dolphins.