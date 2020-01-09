Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, Who Once Lived in a Car for Weeks, Buys Dad a New House

Oakland Raiders running back, Josh Jacobs finished his rookie season as a top contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He is now celebrating a successful first season in the NFL by giving back to someone that made his dreams possible. Jacobs has surprised his father, Marty, with a brand new house in Oklahoma.

At one point as a kid, @iAM_JoshJacobs and his dad lived in a car for weeks. The Raiders RB just bought his dad a house 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WRONiyJDbe — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 7, 2020

As the rookie running back showed with his Instagram stories, his father was on the verge of tears after learning of the surprise in Stillwater. The pair had previously lived together in a Suburban in Tulsa, Oklahoma prior to Jacobs becoming a big-name weapon for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Marty had also sacrificed for his children and put them before himself in order to help them succeed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jacobs never forgot the sacrifices that his father made, and he was happy to be able to pay him back with this new home. He also did so while playing on a modest four-year, $11.933 million rookie deal. According to Realtor.com, a home with more than 2,000 square feet could range between $300,000-$400,000.

According to an article by Bleacher Report prior to the NFL Draft, Jacobs actually slept on his dorm room floors during his first few nights at Alabama. He had been used to sleeping on couches, in the back of the Suburban, or on the floor of motel rooms and was more comfortable on the dorm room floor.

This story of sleeping on in the SUV is one that captured the attention of many leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft and in the weeks following. Jacobs even received offers from unnamed producers to turn his story into a movie. Although he did say that this would not be happening any time soon due to his story being half-written. He had yet to take a snap in the NFL at the time of the offers but later finished his first season with 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

Additionally, NFL Network’s Deion Sanders said that he would love to have the rights to Jacob’s story. The Hall of Fame defender was inspired by Jacobs and the manner in which he fought through adversity to make it to the league. He also was happy to see that the running back “has a real father.”

While this movie project could become a reality in the future, that is not Jacobs’ priority at the moment. He is instead working on paying back his father for all of the sacrifices and assistance.

Photo Credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images