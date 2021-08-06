Josh Allen Signs Massive Contract Extension With Buffalo Bills

✖

The Buffalo Bills made it clear that Josh Allen is their quarterback. On Friday, the team announced they have agreed to terms with Allen to a six-year contract that runs through the 2028 season. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Allen signed a $258 million contract with $150 million guaranteed. The new contract comes after Allen led the Bills to the AFC Championship game in January.

"When it happens, it happens," Allen told the NFL Network in April, per ESPN. "They will iron out the details and if we can get to something soon, I'd obviously love to be locked down in Buffalo for a very long time. It's a place that I call home, I love being there." Along with leading the Bills to the AFC title game, Allen had a historic 2020 season. He broke single-season franchise records for touchdown passes (37), completions (396), completion percentage (69.2), 300-yard games (8), passing yards (4,544) and total touchdowns (46). Allen also finished second in MVP voting behind Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

"I had numerous talks with [offensive coordinator Brian] Daboll, [coach Sean] McDermott and Beane. I made a vow to them ... that I'd be a better quarterback and do things the right way," Allen said. "This isn't just me doing it, though -- it's been a small army between Daboll and [quarterbacks coach Ken] Dorsey and the front office bringing in the guys that they've brought in, and in the offseason, working with [offseason QB coach] Jordan Palmer. ... It's been a long process."

Allen was drafted No. 7 overall by the Bills in 2018 out of Wyoming. In his rookie season, Allen threw for 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 67.9 passer rating in 12 games. He was able to turn things around in 2019, recording 3,089 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 85.3.

"Josh has done such an incredible job. He's wired the right way, he puts in a lot of time and effort, I can tell you that, when he's away from us, honing his craft and the work he puts in with (private quarterbacks coach) Jordan Palmer," Bills coach Sean McDermott told the NFL Network in July. "So, every year that Josh has come back from the time off, he's gotten better and he's worked on a couple of aspects in particular of his game. So, this year has been no different, to this point."