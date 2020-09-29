Jorge Masvidal Joins Donald Trump Jr. on Florida Campaign Trail

✖

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal is about to hit the campaign trail. He is heading to Florida with Donald Trump Jr. and other MMA figures for the "Fighters Against Socialism" bus tour. Masvidal has Cuban heritage and has previously spoken out about both communism and socialism while denouncing both.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Masvidal, Trump Jr. and co. will travel across the Sunshine State on Saturday. They will hold three rallies in Tampa, Orlando and Miami. The final rally will take place at the American Top Team gym. Helwani said that numerous fighters are expected to join. There was no word about whether Colby Covington would take part in the rallies after he received a phone call from Trump during a post-fight press conference.

Masvidal confirmed that he would join the bus tour with a tweet on Tuesday. He said that the "anti-communism bus tour" would come to a city "near you." Twitter users responded in a variety of ways considering that some called him a clown and said that he needs to "focus on winning." Others, however, said that the Cuban fighter certainly knows what communism looks like and can see the signs.

News of Masvidal joining the bus tour follows him receiving a shoutout from Trump during a "Latinos For Trump" roundtable. The UFC fighter retweeted a video of the roundtable and expressed surprise that the president knows who he is. "Can’t believe the president knows who I am. Humbled. Leader of the free world knows my name," Masvidal tweeted.

Prior to his battle against Kamaru Usman in July, the UFC fighter spoke about his Cuban heritage. He said that his family trained him to "sniff out" communism and socialism. He also criticized anything that says it will provide free benefits while taking away freedoms.

"I'm everything that stands against communism, socialism, even democratic socialism — anything that's flying under that flag that's saying, 'We're going to do all these great things for you, we're going to give you all these free benefits here and free benefits there, but we're going to take your freedom away.' I'm against that," Masvidal said in a video. "I've been trained my whole life to sniff them out, weed them out ... since I can remember I've been getting speeches from my dad, what the communist government looks like, from my uncles, my aunts, my cousins that came over later on in life and dropped their knowledge and wisdom on me. So I'm against anything that stands against freedom."