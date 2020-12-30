Jon Huber's 8-Year-Old Son Signs AEW Contract After Wrestler's Death

✖

Jon Huber's 8-year son is the newest member of AEW. On the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone talked about Huber's death and what AEW did for his family. He said that Huber's son, Brodie Jr., signed a contract with AEW a couple of weeks ago after beating AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a dark segment after AEW Dynamite tapings. This comes after Huber died on Saturday.

"First of all, he became with us one of our real leaders in the back," Schiavone said, as reported by WrestlingNews.co. "He didn't lead by being noisy or talking. He led by example. People say this when people pass away that he was such a good guy, but for Bordie, it’s the truth. He and I really developed a very close bond when he won the AEW TV Championship and I was in the ring interviewing him. He did the classic, big guy, bend down to my microphone." Schiavone went on to say he talked to Huber the day before he got sick and realized how bad things were.

"We heard he had been airlifted to the Mayo Clinic and Amanda, his wife, came and met with the entire group and told us how bad a shape he was in and please don’t say anything to anybody. I think everybody did a great job keeping it close to the vest as the old cliche goes. We all knew it didn’t look good but we were all hoping he would kick out." The 63-year old AEW commentator also talked about how great Huber's son is.

"He really is a great kid," Schivone stated. "They made him a member of The Dark Order. They put a mask on him. He came out with a kendo stick. He beat up a lot of people. This of course was at a TV taping with nobody in the audience. They signed him to a contract. They legitimately signed him to a contract and when he gets of age, he will be with AEW. They have taken care of him and he follows guys around all the time in the back and he becomes a part of us." Huber died of a "non-COVID lung issue." He joined AEW in 2019 and won the AEW TNT Championship earlier this year. During his time in WWE, Huber won the NXT Tag Team Championship, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice and the Intercontinental Championship.