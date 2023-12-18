AEW's Kenny Omega Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Kenny Omega shared some bad news about his health on Friday. The All Eitle Wrestling (AEW) star went to social media to announce that he's "out indefinitely." He did not say what his health issue is, but Omega shared a photo of him in the hospital with one thumb up. Omega wrote that he "kept pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much."

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Omega has been sick throughout the last week, even before his match with Ethan Page. Omega requested medical attention and was diagnosed with diverticulitis, which is an inflammation or infection in one or more small pouches in the digestive tract.

I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling! pic.twitter.com/kn9ZKUgSls — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 15, 2023

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio shared more information on Omega's illness. He said: "He had been hurting really, really bad and he had presumed it was a hernia. He had bloating which he thought he may have messed up on his diet somehow and eaten something wrong. But he just kept training on it, working on it, did the match with Ethan Page. He was hurting really bad on Wednesday when he did the promo with Jericho. By that point, it was really bad so he went to the hospital and found out he had diverticulitis. It was a really bad situation in the sense of if he had not gone in another day or so, it could have been horrendous."

Omega's match with Page took place on Dec. 9. He has been part of AEW since it launched in 2019 and has won the AEW World Championship, the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and the AEW World Trios Championship twice. Omega is also an executive vice president and talked about his role on The Sessions podcast earlier this year.

"It (AEW EVP role) makes me miss the days when I could roll up with my carry bag and be like, 'Alright, let's just worry about the match that we have tonight' and the match is over and it's like, okay, that's it, it's over," Omega said, per Post Wrestling. "That's where the stress starts and ends, with your own performance and now there's so much more that goes into it and though, you know, our various roles, they do have limits of course. I mean, we don't do everything. We have more of an infrastructure and we have people that do have roles and jobs within the company so it's not like we are as busy as we were in year one. However, there are still things that we have to do all the time and there are still things that prevent us from being the people that we used to be."