Bray Wyatt's Father, WWE Legend Mike Rotunda, Breaks Silence on Son's Death

Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) died suddenly on Aug. 24, and it was a shock to the WWE Universe. His father, former WWE Superstar Mike Rotunda (known as Irwin R. Schyster in WWE), appeared on Wrasslin Talk to speak about his late son.

"It's been really hard. We miss him every day, Rotunda said, per Fightful. "Growing up in the business, you always book stuff during the week because you're going to be wrestling on the weekends and TV. Windham and Jojo were supposed to get married yesterday. We miss Windham horribly, every day. Windham was the first one and we would bring him on the road at six months old. They would come with me and stay on the road, wherever I was wrestling, and it's so hard to wake up out of this nightmare and he's still not there."

Rotunda went on to talk about WWE putting him on a Legends contract. "I have to give WWE credit. They've done awesome helping our family out with a lot of different stuff," Rotunda added. "They put Windham on a legends contract and all the proceeds go to...Windham has four children. Luckily, we have them."

Wyatt spent his entire professional wrestling career in WWE. During his time with the company, Wyatt won the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship twice. Wyatt's last television match was in January when he defeated LA Knight at the Royal Rumble. He died of a heart attack while asleep at his home in Clermont, Florida at the age of 36.

"He made people feel good about themselves, which is a gift. It's hard," Rotunda said. "I don't think we're ever going to get over this. It's very hard. The worst part about it, I can't wait until this year finishes. My mom had a stroke and I spent three years going to a nursing home every day and my sister and myself watched her take her last breath. Windham and Taylor [Bo Dallas] came up and visited my mom for a few days, and my daughter wasn't able to come because she just had a baby and wasn't able to travel. We lost my mom and two weeks later, we lost Windham. This year...we're going to celebrate the new year."