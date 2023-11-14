Released AEW Wrestler Reveals His Major Injury Put Him 'in a Dark Place'

A former All Elite Wrestling star is opening up about a major injury he suffered during an independent show. In October, Fuego Del Sol released a YouTube video and opened up about his departure from AEW. But before he left the company, Del Sol was competing in independent shows while working on his issues at AEW. And during one show, Del Sol suffered a foot injury that set him back in a big way.

"In February, I was at an independent show in Sacramento, California, and jumped off the top rope and ended up breaking my foot in five places," he said. "To say I was devastated would be an understatement. With this being my first major injury in life, sitting at home really put me in a dark place. Not having wrestling had me in my own mind going stir-crazy."

Sol went on to say he messaged management about new ideas while cutting promos "on my own accord," which he admits didn't help his cause. But Del Sol did all this to get back in the ring since he calls it his "happy place." Del Sol's last match in AEW was in February before the injury, and his contract expired in July.

"At 27 years old, I'm just getting started," Del Sol said in a video released in June, per Wrestling Inc. "I have barely scratched the surface on showing the world just how damn good Fuego del Sol is, and I am quite literally now the hottest free agent on the market. So now, grind season begins and it's time to set the wrestling world on fire. And if you doubt me or you don't believe me, just wait till you see what I do next."

Del Sol received an AEW contract on Sept. 13, 2021, after appearing on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. In an interview with Fightful in June, Del Sol talked about fighting for TV time. "Listen, me and Kenny have been butting heads for a long time. you know?" Del Sol said. "We're both born on October 16th and I was like my graphic needs to be put up. No love. Even before I got injured I wasn't being used as often and we have an incredible roster. It's a giant roster. You know, when you have guys at the top struggling and fighting for moments and TV time, you know, it's knowing that you might get lost in the shuffle. Wrestling is a rollercoaster ride, there's ups and there's downs. But the more down you are, the more you start to realize you got to switch things up. You got to try some things."