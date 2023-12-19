Rey Mysterio Signs New Contract With WWE

Rey Mysterio will be with WWE for a while. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the Grand Slam Champion has signed a contract extension with WWE. There were rumors that Mysterio's deal was for a five-year contract, but Meltzer is unsure if that's correct.

Mysterio has been with WWE on and off since 2002. He made his latest return to the company in 2018 and began teaming with his son Dominik two years later. Dominik has since turned on his father and is one of the top heels in the company.

Last year, Mysterio spoke to The National about leaving WWE in 2015. "I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my family," he said, per 411 Mania. "But I always knew that I wanted to come back and I wanted to retire in the WWE. My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what. I never really had any desire to go anywhere else. It has always been the WWE. Now I know the WWE has always been my home. And, not only for me, but for my son as well and for my family. You know, we've been part of the WWE brand for 20 years. And, it's once you get to know family, you just don't turn away from them."

In May of this year, Mysterio talked about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. "It's shocking, it's surreal, it's mind-boggling," he told Fox 5 DC (per Post Wrestling). "I'm still having a hard time grasping the fact that I am being inducted into the Hall of Fame. These are the legends that paved the way for us to eventually one day make it and I feel truly honored and blessed to be a part of this class of 2023."

Mysterio has done it all in WWE. The 49-year-old has won the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship twice, the United States Championship three times, the Cruiserweight Championship three times and the Tag Team Championship five times.

Mysterio is currently out of action due to a knee injury and was written off TV as Santos Escobar turned on him in the aftermath of WWE Crown Jewel. Mysterio was the United States Champion this summer but lost the title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.