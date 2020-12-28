Jon Huber Dead: AEW Superstar's Cause of Death Revealed

✖

Jon Huber, also known by his WWE stage names Luke Harper and Brodie Lee, died on Saturday at 41. His wife, Amanda, shared an emotional post on Instagram detailing his life, legacy and what caused his passing. Huber’s cause of death was said to be a “non-COVID related lung issue.”

His wife explained that he had a “hard-fought battle” after dealing with the issues for a few months. Huber was undergoing treatment at the Mayo Clinic. In her post, Amanda applauded the medical center for all they could do, saying that they are “literally the best of doctors and nurses in the world” after giving her all the support and information she needed. While his death came as a shock to the wrestling industry and fans alike, his wife did say that loved ones in the hospital surrounded him. He had not been wrestling in the AEW since October, and his absence was never documented.

His death caught many of his peers completely off-guard as he had been active in the industry after moving from the WWE, where he had spent eight years, over to the AEW this March. Among the wrestlers who paid tribute to his legacy over the weekend was Charlotte Flair. The female wrestling star called him one of the “kindest” souls she had ever met despite what his on-camera persona was in the ring. “A model of a husband and father, and proof that some people are too good for this Earth,” she wrote on Twitter. Bray Wyatt was also a good friend, calling him his “best friend” and “brother” in his tribute on Instagram. “We were always at our best when we were a team,” he wrote. “I think we both knew it. We fought like brothers because we were.” One of the most iconic to ever step in a ring, Hulk Hogan, also posted on Twitter that he was “totally devastated” over the loss of a “great talent and awesome human being.”

In its statement, WWE said he “found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career.” Among the highlights of his career included his win over Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship and a Tag Team Title with Rowan. Huber asked for his release from the WWE at the end of 2019, and upon it being honored, he quickly switched over to the AEW, where he won the TNT Championship shortly into the change.