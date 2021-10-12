Jon Gruden Resigning as Raiders Coach Leads to Wild Reactions on Social Media

Jon Gruden made a surprising move on Monday night when he announced he was resigning as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach. The announcement came following reports of Gruden writing emails over the 10-year period that included misogynistic, racist and anti-gay language. In a statement, Gruden explained why he is resigning.

“I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction,” Gruden said in the statement Monday night. “Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.” The New York Times reported that Gruden used misogynistic and anti-gay language in numerous emails during a seven-year period. The report came after 10-year-old emails from Gruden surfaced that included a racist comment about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

“I’m not a racist,” Gruden said in a brief news conference after losing 20-9 to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith. … I had no racial intention with those remarks at all. I’m not like that at all. I apologize. I don’t want to keep addressing it.” Here’s a look at social media reacting to Gruden resigning.

Question

Every rapper the NFL has performing at the Super Bowl has more offensive lyrics than Jon Gruden had in his emails. How does the NFL reconcile the difference in treatment? These are questions all sports media would be asking if they were real journalists. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 12, 2021

One fan wrote: “Wondering why its always white guys that get caught saying, or tweeting or emailing something.Racism is always one-sided in the Media.Even if someone from another race got caught, the Media would just red flag it and ignore it in short time.But Cancel Culture wins again.”

Behind Closed Doors

Jon Gruden’s comments confirm what many of us have long known to be true: People in power speak differently behind closed doors.



This goes beyond him, and the NFL should release their findings on the WFT under Dan Snyder. (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/UH8JUmRxma — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 12, 2021

Another fan wrote: “Pretty good chance that the email content was known by others – especially at his former employer, ESPN. Willing to bet that for many this wasn’t the first time they heard about it…”

Tony Dungy

On @SNFonNBC I commented on an e mail sent by Jon Gruden. I did not defend it. I said “inappropriate, immature, attack on a man’s character. Wrong!” I did not attribute it all to racism and said given a single incident 10 yrs ago we should accept his apology and move on. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 12, 2021

Tony Dungy added: “Now more e mails have come. More inappropriate, immature, wrongful attacks on the character of people from all walks of life. I don’t defend those either and given the apparent pattern of behavior the Raiders did the appropriate thing in terminating Jon Gruden.”

Comparison

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill pled guilty to punching and chocking his pregnant girlfriend. He still collects a check from the NFL. Jon Gruden, who used salty language in emails, will no longer be collecting a check. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 12, 2021

One person wrote: “This is more a statement on how the NFL doesn’t think domestic abuse is a big deal. This goes back to Josh Gordon getting suspended a full season for failing a drug test for marijuana while Ray Rice, who hit his then gf so hard he knocked her out and did it on camera, got 2 games.”

Not About Gruden

What Jon Gruden did was repugnant, that's not in debate.

But NFL's diversion here is diabolical: focusing on then-ESPN broadcaster who wouldn't join NFL for five more years.

This case was about the Washington franchise.

Gruden was sacrificed for the greater (NFL owners) good. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 12, 2021

One social media user wrote: “Criminal Investigation if it has nothing to do with the investigation the info is irrelevant. What he said was disgusting and wrongbut seems it wouldn’t have anything to do with the criminal investigation. Now people make enemies so what comes around goes around.”

Called Out

“He’s just always been a fraud to me…from day one he’s been a used car salesman and people bought it.”@keyshawn reacts to Jon Gruden’s resignation from the Raiders. #KJM pic.twitter.com/iVu7vlJCjk — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) October 12, 2021

One person responded: “Love all the saints in the world. Everyone in nfl n media needs to be investigated Check emails and text over the years. Lets find our true saints and hang the rest out to dry. Imagine hearing audio from locker rooms, dressing rooms and guys night out.”

Super Bowl

The #NFL is so concerned about the racist, misogynistic and homophobic remarks in #JonGruden emails they had already booked a collection of rappers, who have used even worse language of this sort publicly for profit, to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 12, 2021

And one person wrote: “I think some of the profane language in a few rapper’s music (which will be edited for TV) is a tough comparison to the white head coach, as a leader of a lockeroom full of POC, being exposed for using racist language amonst other disparaging remarks.”