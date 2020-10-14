John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston's 58th Birthday With Throwback Wedding Photo

✖

John Travolta is paying tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 58th birthday. Three months after Preston's death following a years-long battle with cancer, the Grease actor took to Instagram on Tuesday with a sweet message to mark the occasion, sharing a throwback photo from their wedding.

Captioning the post, which also included a black-and-white photo of his parents’ – Salvatore and Helen – wedding, Travolta wrote, "Happy Birthday hon!" Reflecting on their nuptials, he added, "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs." He concluded with, "All my love, John." Travolta and Preston married in 1991 after meeting on the set of The Experts in 1987 and later welcomed three children – Ella, 20, Benjamin, 9, and Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure.

Preston, who starred in a number of movies, including Jerry Maguire and Twins, died at the age of 57 in July following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband had confirmed news of her passing in a heartbreaking social media post, in which he announced "with a very heavy" that Preston "lost her two-year battle with breast cancer." He said that she "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," adding that he and his family would be "forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses" who cared for her at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Preston had not previously made her battle with cancer public, instead choosing to keep it private. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, her representative explained that the actress was "undergoing medical treatment for some time" and was supported by her closest family and friends.

"Kelly'' love and life will always be remembered," Travolta added in his post. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

In addition to starring in Jerry Maguire and Twins, Preston was also well known for roles her roles in From Dusk Till Dawn, Sky High, For Love of the Game, Jack Frost, and The Last Song. She and her husband also starred alongside one another in a number of titles, including Battlefield Earth, Old Dogs, and Gotti. Her last film was Off the Rails, a British film co-starring Judi Dench.