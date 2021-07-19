Vikings Legend John Randle Weighs in on NFL Expanding Season to 17 Games (Exclusive)

✖

One of the big changes in the NFL this season is that 17 games will be played instead of 16. And while fans like the idea of more football being played, is it the best thing for the players and their health? In an exclusive interview with PopCuluture.com, NFL legendary defensive lineman John Randle, who spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, revealed why a longer season is a good thing.

"The way the NFL approaches the NFL seasons now, they're less, much less hitting in practice than it used to be," Randle said to PopCulture. "So the guys do more of walkthrough, of say more mental practice than physical practice. So adding in one more game, to me personally, from watching practice, it's not that big of an addition, but I can only speak for a retired player. And when you're the current guys, they're on a different schedule, and that may have their opinion.

"But as for me, I think, the game has changed so much from back when I was playing, where we physically had a practice every day. But basically, I would say it's up to the current players and management to figure that out. But as for a fan, I enjoy the game, and having one more game gives myself, other fans out there, more of an opportunity to watch more games."

The NFL made the decision to expand the season to 17 games earlier this year. With the move, this means the preseason will be shorter as each team will play three games instead of four. The preseason will officially start on the weekend of Aug. 13 and will end on the weekend of Aug. 29. The teams will have some time off before the regular season officially begins on the week of September 9.

With a longer season, rest is going to be key for every NFL player. And that's why Randle recently teamed up with Sleep Number for the Sleep30 Challenge. During the Sleep30 Challenge, which ended last week, Randle and other legends learned lasting sleeping habits, as well as a better understanding of how sleep improves their wellness.

"For me, sleep is one of the easiest ways to improve your health, and that's why I partnered up with them," Randle said. "We have over 2000 NFL players using Sleep Number's 360 smart bed, and I think that's one of the biggest numbers of having NFL guys or any NFL team associated with the Sleep Number beds. And one of the unique things about it, Sleep Number has partnered up with the NFL to be part of sleep and wellness partner, and so it's great to have them on board. As being a former player, a Hall of Famer, I have seen numerous things out there that people say that will help you out, but I can guarantee your sleep is one of your central things."