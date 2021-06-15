John Cena Gives Major Update on WWE Return

✖

WWE fans could be seeing John Cena back in action sooner than later. Cena recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet about the upcoming release of his new movie F9 and rumors about him making a WWE return at SummerSlam. It's been reported that Cena could face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event in August. Cena didn't confirm that but revealed he is returning to WWE soon.

"I can tell you this, I very much look forward to wearing jorts again. It's been too long," Cena said. One of the things Cena mentioned in the interview is mention Reigns a number of times. The 16-time champion went as far to say that Reigns' current run could lead to him making heel turn, which is something fans have wanted for years.

"I think this is the beginning to showcase the fact that it's possible," Cena said. "Now as WWE invests and builds its roster, it has a wealth of talent and truly has many anchors to the ship now. Certainly [with] Roman being a very, very marketable and definitive star. I think the reason for me not to explore that side is because WWE didn't feel confident they had any alternative [top star in the company]. And I respect that business choice, I really do. But now with them really laying their foundation for the future, even for life in the next decade or so, maybe... maybe. I don't know."

The last time Cena was on WWE TV was in April 2020 for WrestleMania 36. He took on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and "disappeared" when the match was over. Since then, Cena has been busy with other projects, including filming The Suicide Squad and its spinoff series Peacemaker. The Suicide Squad will be released in theatres and HBO Max in August, while Peacemaker will stream on HBO Max in January 2022.

If Cena does return, it won't be a full-time run since he's made the transition to movie star. But he has nothing to prove as a WWE Superstar as he won the WWE Championship 13 times, the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the Royal Rumble twice. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named Cena Wrestler of the Year in 2006 and 2007 while also being named Most Popular Wrestler of the Year in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2012.