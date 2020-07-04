What’s Joey Chestnut’s Record in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest?

✖

Saturday afternoon, competitive eater Joey Chestnut built on his legendary career resume with another victory at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. He quickly outpaced his peers and set a record-breaking pace. He ultimately ingested 75 hot dogs and buns, setting a new record for his fellow competitors to chase.

Entering Saturday's contest, Chestnut had the opportunity to make history in multiple ways. He was within reach of 1,000 career hot dogs eaten, as well as a new 10-minute record. Chestnut hit the 1,000 mark midway through the competition and continued eating. He topped 71, his 2019 mark, with 30 seconds remaining and prompted concerns about whether or not he could break his previous record. However, Chestnut shoved the 75th hot dog and bun in his mouth before the clock ran out, securing his place in eating history.

Chestnut is a household name after securing the 2020 title, but his time as a champion began back in 2007. He defeated Takeru Kobayashi during the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after eating 66 dogs and buns, kicking off an unprecedented reign. Chestnut continued winning every Fourth of July until 2014. His lone defeat took place in 2015 when Matt Stonie secured the upset with 62 hot dogs.

In 2016, however, Chestnut entered the competition looking to regain his spot atop the competitive eating world. He took down 70 hot dogs and buns and secured his ninth Mustard Belt. He has not relinquished the title in the years since, topping 70 hot dogs each season and adding to his career resume.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chestnut had amassed an estimated net worth of $1.5 million by 2019. This legacy includes the 12 victories at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, with each awarding a prize purse of $10,000. The site also explained that competitive eaters could earn between $250,000-500,000 per year from their sponsors.

In addition to his prize money, Chestnut also adds to his wealth with a signature line of products. He has unique sauces available on his website, including wing dipping sauces and grilling sauces. A single bottle can cost as little as $5 or as much as $8. There are also bulk purchasing options available for fans truly wanting to emulate the competitive eater.