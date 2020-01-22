Joe Montana Makes ‘Guarantee’ for Super Bowl 2020 and Fans Love It

Joe Montana is very invested in this year’s Super Bowl. The big game, which will take place in Miami, will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the two teams the Pro Football Hall of Famer played for throughout his career. And as far as a prediction goes, Montana went to Twitter to announce who he thinks will win the game.

You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020

Montana got a ton of responses for his tweet. The 49ers responded with a GIF of the legendary quarterback while Fox Sports responded with a GIF of its own.

Another fan called Montana the second-best quarterback of all-time. And while he made an impact when he was with the Chiefs, most fans consider him a 49er since he spent the majority of his career in San Francisco.

There has got to be a better way for the 2nd best QB of all time to hang his game worn uniforms… — Bizzoco (@mike_bizzoco) January 20, 2020

Always a Niner 💯 pic.twitter.com/b52go6zhrF — Anthony Monroig (@anthony_monroig) January 20, 2020

My First Chiefs Jersey as a small kid! Still have it! GO CHIEFS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/40ndq3Nc8H — BrandBuilder CLT (@BYoung151) January 20, 2020

Montana was drafted in the third round of the 1979 draft by the 49ers. He was a member of the 49ers until 1992 and he helped the franchise dominate the 1980s. Montana won four Super Bowls with the 49ers from 1981-1989 and he won three Super Bowl MVP awards during that span. The Notre Dame alum won MVP awards in 1989 and 1990 and was also named the AP Male Athlete of the Year twice.

In April 1993, Montana was traded to the Chiefs where he spent two seasons. During that time, Montana posted a 17-8 record and he led the team to the playoffs both years. Montana was named to the 1980s All-Decade Team, the 75th Anniversary All-Time Team and he was recently named to the 100th Anniversary All-Time team which included nine other quarterbacks. Before Tom Brady came along, Montana was considered by many as the best quarterback to ever play the game.