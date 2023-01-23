Joe Burrow Trolls Buffalo Bills Fans After Cincinnati Bengals Win Playoff Game

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are one game away from reaching the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season, and he had a message for Buffalo Bills fans. On Sunday, the Bengals defeated the Bills in the division round of the playoffs. And after the game, Burrow was asked his thoughts on the Bengals spoiling an AFC Championship at a neutral site.

"Better send those refunds," the star quarterback said referring to the Bills fans who purchased tickets for the game. Before the playoffs began, the NFL announced if the Bills and Chiefs reach the AFC Championship game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would be the host site. Earlier this month, the Bills and Bengals were scheduled to play in a regular season game, but it was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the game as he suffered cardiac arrest. Both teams played 16 games this season while the 30 other teams played 17. Had the Bills played the game and won, they would have had the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs instead of the Chiefs.

Joe Burrow's thoughts on tickets being sold for a Bills/Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship?



"Better send those refunds." 😂 pic.twitter.com/6UqPrVAuy4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 22, 2023

With the Bengals winning on Sunday, they will travel the Kansas City next week to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It will be a rematch from last year, and the Bengals won the game 13-7 in overtime. This will be the fifth consecutive season, the Chiefs will host the conference title game.

"I think we are a more complete team [this year]," Burrow said, per Yahoo Sports. "I think we are a better team. Overall, I just think we are a better team than we were last year. We tend to make plays when it counts."

For the Bills, it's a bitten end to what was a good season. They looked like a team that was going to win it all but could not execute when it matter the most. "I don't want to just discredit everything that we did this year. There was a lot of positives that we saw throughout the year, a lot of adversity this team had been dealt," Bill quarterback Josh Allen said after the game, per the team's official website. "I'm still proud of our team for how we handled some of those really adverse situations."