J.J. Watt's Version of a 'Dad Bod' Has NFL Fans Shocked

J.J. Watt just set a new standard for the "Dad bod." This week, the Arizona Cardinals star defensive lineman went to social media to post a photo of him in the gym shirtless. And in the caption, Watt wrote "Dad bod loading," despite having a ripped physique. Watt is married to soccer star, Kealia Watt, and the couple announced earlier this month they are expecting their first child.

Watt is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He started his career with the Houston Texans as he was drafted to the team No. 11 overall in 2011. Watt had a breakout season in 2012, posting 20.5 sacks and 16 passes defended, and that led to him being named Defensive Player of the Year for the first time. He won the award again in 2014 and 2015 as he had a total of 38 sacks in those two seasons.

In his 10 seasons with the Texans, Watt was selected to the All-Pro team six times, the Pro Bowl five times, led the NFL in sacks twice and won Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017. Watt signed with the Cardinals last year after being released by the Texans. Here's a look at fans reacting to Watt's "Dad bod."