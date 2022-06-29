J.J. Watt's Version of a 'Dad Bod' Has NFL Fans Shocked
J.J. Watt just set a new standard for the "Dad bod." This week, the Arizona Cardinals star defensive lineman went to social media to post a photo of him in the gym shirtless. And in the caption, Watt wrote "Dad bod loading," despite having a ripped physique. Watt is married to soccer star, Kealia Watt, and the couple announced earlier this month they are expecting their first child.
Watt is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He started his career with the Houston Texans as he was drafted to the team No. 11 overall in 2011. Watt had a breakout season in 2012, posting 20.5 sacks and 16 passes defended, and that led to him being named Defensive Player of the Year for the first time. He won the award again in 2014 and 2015 as he had a total of 38 sacks in those two seasons.
In his 10 seasons with the Texans, Watt was selected to the All-Pro team six times, the Pro Bowl five times, led the NFL in sacks twice and won Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017. Watt signed with the Cardinals last year after being released by the Texans. Here's a look at fans reacting to Watt's "Dad bod."
Watt's Dad Bod
Dad bod loading… pic.twitter.com/DuZ9NZEKHl— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 25, 2022
One fan wrote: "Don't do this to us JJ. Making my dad bod look like grandpa bod in my peak."
NFL Weighs In
We calling this a dad bod now, @JJWatt? 🤨😂 pic.twitter.com/R1Og8rghdc— NFL (@NFL) June 27, 2022
One fan responded: "I'd look ripped too if someone was paying me millions upon millions of dollars to play football. But I unfortunately am not a professional athlete so I have a regular dad bod lol."
Question
Is this what a "dad bod" is? 🤔 @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/NK0JMYcLGg— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 27, 2022
One fan said: "No it's what a millionaire athlete that's paid to be in shape and work out daily with his own personal chef dietitian and personal trainer looks like."
Big Trouble
Dad bod?!?! I’m in trouble https://t.co/TpfoCWMthn— Steve Angelovich 🦁 (@angelsteve89) June 29, 2022
One fan told Watt: "Cmon man...happy you're about to be a dad but you're not helping the cause that is me trying to convince my wife on what a dad bod looks like."
Same
Same…. https://t.co/r52kj4MlvE pic.twitter.com/P2CONRHy00— Richie McKee (@richiemckee) June 27, 2022
A fan wrote: "JJ Watt is really gonna come out and say he has a dad bod??? One of his legs is a size 4 jeans."
Alien
@PatMcAfeeShow This guy is an alien!!! 🤔 Never question his dedication 🤯 https://t.co/JE8xDQHB9F— Jorge B (@koky_boi) June 26, 2022
Another fan said: "Next time I start talking to a potential date and he says he has a dad bod but doesn't look like this, I'm blaming [JJ Watt] or setting my expectations too high.
From JJ Watt
I’m new to this, clearly I’ve got a lot to learn.
Grabbing a beer and a donut now, sliding on some fresh white monarchs and heading out to cut the grass.June 27, 2022
And this fan replied: "Bro you can still be cool and be a dad. Lose the donut and white shoes. Cold beer comes after the mow. Then put everything else off to play with the kids."